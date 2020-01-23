TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attends session as part of World Economic Forum

22 January 2020 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

President of  Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a session on "Strategic Outlook: Eurasia" held in Davos as part of the World Economic Forum.

The issues of cooperation between the Eurasian countries in trade, energy and transport areas were discussed, the importance of the fourth industrial revolution for the region was emphasized at the session.

The session participants included President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakhariya, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti and other influential people.









