President Ilham Aliyev meets with founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Carlyle Group in Davos

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Carlyle Group David Rubenstein in Davos.

Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Carlyle Group David Rubenstein hailed the cooperation between the organization headed by him and Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund and informed the head of state of prospects for future cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the development of Azerbaijan's economy, saying that the non-oil sector industry grew by 14 percent, while the agriculture by 7 percent in the country last year.

The favorable investment climate created in Azerbaijan was hailed. The ample opportunities for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and one of the world's leading companies Carlyle Group in funds management area was also emphasized at the meeting.