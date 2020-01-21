Official: Equal conditions created for all MP candidates in Azerbaijan

Election campaign of MP candidates from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan continues, YAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 20.

Novruzov said that equal conditions have been created for all the candidates.

“Candidacies of 123 people were registered from the party,” the deputy secretary noted. “The election campaign was launched Jan. 17. Places for meetings with voters have been defined for all candidates. I believe that the YAP will successfully complete this stage of the election process as well.”

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.