Turkey honors memory of victims of January 20 tragedy in Baku - Presidential Administration

By Trend

Turkey honors the memory of victims of the January 20 tragedy, a source in the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend in connection with the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

“Turkey remembers and will never forget the sons and daughters of fraternal Azerbaijan, who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country,” the source noted. “Despite that 30 years have passed since the January 20 tragedy, this wound is still fresh in the memory of the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples.”

It was also noted that despite that 30 years have passed since this bloody tragedy, its perpetrators are still unpunished.

The source added that Turkey will continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan in all areas.

January 20 is a day that went down in history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

The January 20 tragedy brought huge losses and death of innocent people. But it also demonstrated the spirit and pride of Azerbaijani nation. Azerbaijanis gained the independence they were dreaming of, and the country achieved sovereignty.

Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and mark the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.