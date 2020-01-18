Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department to meet with NATO deputy Sec-Gen

By Trend

NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador Mircea Geoana will meet with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev at NATO Headquarters on January 20, 2020, Trend reports on Jan. 18 referring to NATO’s website.

The cornerstone of the substantive partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO was laid down on May 4, 1994, when the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Framework Document was signed.

Azerbaijan conducts political dialogue with NATO on a broad range of issues of common concern based on the PfP principles. Within the political dialogue, which is held in different formats and levels, the issues like partnership, regional security, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peace support operations, contribution to [stability] in Afghanistan, and emerging security challenges are the matters of bilateral discussions and consultations.

The Individual Partnership Action Plan, which Azerbaijan joined in 2004, enables to hold regular political dialogue, systematize bilateral cooperation as overarching tool and agree on new cooperation activities of mutual interest in a more flexible manner.

Another important mechanism is the Planning and Review Process, which is designed to help Partners identify and evaluate forces and capabilities which might be made available for multinational operations and exercises in conjunction with NATO forces. Azerbaijan has undertaken a number of ‘Partnership Goals’ on defence planning and preparation of forces for peace support operations.