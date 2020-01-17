Some 1,623 candidates to stand for Azerbaijan’s parliamentary election

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

As many as 1,623 of 2,431 people have been registered to take part in Azerbaijan’s early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) has told local media.

Of the total number of applicants, nominations of 2,358 were approved. Of this number, 2,247 people obtained signature lists and 1,774 of them returned the lists. Thus, over 90 percent of those who returned the signature lists were registered.

Earlier, Chairman of CEC Mazahir Panahov noted that record figures have been observed in the current election process of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The pre-election campaign of parliamentary candidates started on January 17.

The decision to hold snap parliamentary elections came after the parliament asked the president to dissolve it and to reschedule early elections during its session held on December 2.

The parliament’s decision to dissolve itself was initiated by the ruling YAP party during the parliament’s session on November 28.

The proposal to dissolve the parliament and call for early elections is aimed at supporting the recent personnel reforms implemented by the Azerbaijani president.