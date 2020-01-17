US ambassador: Pleasant to see big number of candidates in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





It is pleasant to see a big number of candidates participating in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

Litzenberger stressed that the candidates who represent various strata of society, including representatives of youth, women and candidates from opposition parties, have been registered.

“A pre-election campaign was launched on Jan. 17,” the ambassador added.

The diplomat stressed that the US is closely observing the process of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

"We will also monitor how international observers will observe the elections and will express our opinion in connection with the election process," the ambassador said.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9.