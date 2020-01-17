Russia to send big delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Big delegation from Russia will arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) Leonid Slutsky said, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 16.

Slutsky noted that the delegation includes members of the Russian Federation Council and Russian MPs.

“In addition, Russia will observe the elections as part of international structures, which include Russia, as well as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and other organizations,” said the chairman. “I have repeatedly observed presidential and parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. I’m sure that these elections will also be fair.”

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.