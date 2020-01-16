Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district commission on candidate

By Trend





Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan considered a candidate's statement in connection with the parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to CEC.

Rauf Abbasov, whose candidacy was not registered by the Khatai constituency No. 35, appealed to CEC.

In his statement, Abbasov noted that the district election commission (DEC) turned down his candidacy without any grounds. During the investigation, the CEC expert group found that the decision of the DEC did not really indicate the reasons for the refusal.

Thus, CEC overturned the decision of the DEC to reject Rauf Abbasov's registration as a candidate for the parliament.

The CEC members proposed to take the activities of constituency No. 35 under special control.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled to be held on Feb. 9, 2020.







