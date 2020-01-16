Semper Opera Ball denies Armenian reports on Azerbaijani tenor

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Dresden’s Semper Opera Ball has refuted Armenian media reports alleging that Azerbaijani Tenor Yusif Eyvazov has refused to share a stage with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan in the Semper Opera’s annual Ball.

Moreover, the Opera Ball stated that they do not have a contract with Ruzan Mantashyan for her performance at SemperOperaball on February 7.

"The organizers of SemperOperaball firmly reject the accusation that the singer Ruzan Mantashyan will not perform at the 15th SemperOperaball on February 7, due to her nationality,” SemperOperaball said in a statement published at operawire website on January 13.

“The ball is known for its cosmopolitanism. Statements of a different kind are not true. Yusif Eyvazov is held in high esteem, especially as a cosmopolitan artist and honest man,” the website quoted the artistic director of SemperOperaball, Hans-Joachim Frey as saying.

Frey also stated that “At no time had there been a contract with Ruzan Mantashyan for a performance at SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, 2020.”

Eyvazov also took to social media to urge his followers not to succumb to provocation and propaganda.

"Dear friends, I am Azerbaijani and I have an absolutely clear vision and opinion on the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but my political views never affect my profession and colleagues on the stage," he wrote on his Instagram page on January 14.

Eyvazov recalled that he repeatedly appeared on stage with Maria Guleghina and Gevorg Hakobyan at the Bolshoi Theater.

"Therefore, trust the verified information and don’t spread further provocations. Do not succumb to provocations!" he added.

Armenian media circulated reports claiming that Eyvazov forced Mantashyan out of performance after the Armenian singer complained in her social media account that she was not allowed to perform at SemperOperabal due to her ethnicity.

Despite the fact that the organizers of the provocation failed to achieve their goals, Mantashyan received her moment of glory as her name was mentioned next to Yusif Eyvazov.



