MP: 2019 entered Azerbaijan’s history as year of development, progress

By Trend





The year 2019 was marked by important success both in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and in all other areas, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva told Trend.

Speaking about the important events of the past year, the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States should be especially noted, the MP said.

“By hosting this Summit at the highest level, Azerbaijan made significant contribution to the development of cooperation among Turkic-speaking states,” Fataliyeva noted.

“On the other hand, the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries, held in Baku on Oct. 25 and 26, became an important event not only for Azerbaijan, but for the whole world,” the MP added. “As part of the event, by unanimous decision of the member countries of the Movement, Azerbaijan was elected NAM chair country over the next three years.”

At the same time, last year a session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held in Azerbaijan, as part of which Azerbaijan’s Historic Center of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Fataliyeva said.

The MP emphasized that a lot of foreign visits also took place in Azerbaijan in 2019.

“During the year, the country was visited by heads of state and government of more than 40 countries, and the Azerbaijani president met with them formats,” Fataliyeva added.

“In general, over the past year, Azerbaijan was developing in all directions, the foreign policy course has been successfully implemented, and state and national interests have been fully ensured,” the MP said.

“Thanks to the far-sighted policy and the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the year 2019 entered Azerbaijan’s history as a year of development and progress,” Fataliyeva noted.