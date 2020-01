US congressman issues statement over 30th anniversary of Black January in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Paul Gosar, a member of the US House of Representatives, has made a statement in remembrance of the 30th anniversary of the events in Azerbaijan culminating in what is now known as Black January, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the US.

“In January 1990, the former U.S.S.R. attempted to continue to suppress freedom and impose its political will on the people of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement. “At that time, however, the people of Azerbaijan decided that they had enough of Soviet control and resisted.”

While the Azerbaijanis used peaceful protests and calls for freedom, the Soviets responded with guns and tanks, according to the statement.

“These actions resulted in 147 civilian deaths, with hundreds more wounded and imprisoned,” Gosar said. “The Azerbaijanis had seen what happened to prior independence movements in the Soviet Union, yet they persevered on. This tragedy only emboldened them in their cause, carrying on the mission of their countrymen which culminated in their August 1991 independence.”

“Since this monumental declaration, Azerbaijan has been a beacon of freedom in the region as well as a friend and ally of the United States,” reads the statement. “At this time, we memorialize those fallen and celebrate the continued strength of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Gosar strongly urged his colleagues to recognize Black January and join in the honoring of allies in Azerbaijan and their quest for liberation.

Full text of the statement can be found here: https://www.congress.gov/116/crec/2020/01/09/CREC-2020-01-09-pt1-PgE22-5.pdf