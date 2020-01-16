'Fundamental principle of Azerbaijan’s policy - increasing social welfare of population'

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev personally meets the appointed officials, and the public becomes an eyewitness to discussions held with them, comments and instructions given to them, political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend within the "PREZIDENT. Mustaqillik. Tahlukasizlik. Rifah" video project.

Ahmadli noted that the Azerbaijani president emphasizes at these meetings that officials should be close to the people.

“This gives reason to believe that the interests of Azerbaijani citizens are the fundamental basis considered priority by the state,” said the analyst. “Undoubtedly, successful implementation of the president’s instructions, the solution of the tasks set by him before the heads of local and central executive bodies will greatly contribute to strengthening the state, ensuring welfare and security of the Azerbaijani people.”

Ahmadli added that social policy is not only about raising pensions, benefits and salaries.

“Social policy has various directions,” the analyst said. “They include implementation of infrastructure projects, construction of schools and hospitals, the provision of the population’s energy needs. Azerbaijan fully meets its energy needs.”

Ahmadli said that the fundamental principle of the domestic and foreign policy of independent Azerbaijan is to increase the social well-being of the population.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, civil society and its interests constituted a priority area of ??both foreign and domestic policy of Azerbaijan. Measures aimed at raising salaries, developing social infrastructure, as well as improving the welfare of citizens from vulnerable groups over the past 15 years have significantly influenced the improvement of the standard of living of the Azerbaijani people,” Ahmadli added.