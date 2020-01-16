Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border

By Trend

An incident occurred on Georgian- Azerbaijani border on Jan.14, which was suppressed as a result of operative measures taken by border guards of the two countries.

The employees of the Border Police of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Georgian citizen G.I. on the undefined section of Georgian-Azerbaijani land border for illegal purchase-keeping and carrying of firearm as well as for the attempt to take a hostage, Trend reports with reference to a message released by the ministry.

“On January 14 of the current year, Georgian citizen G.I. was in the border zone. Under the pressure of the firearm and hand grenade, he forced Georgian border guard to start movement to the direction of the undefined section of the state border. During the incident detainee made several gunshots.

As a result of the operative and effective measures taken by the Border Police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the situation was quickly dissolved. At this moment the incident is thoroughly suppressed,” reads the message.

No other details of the incident have been reported.

The ministry said that investigation is in progress under the article 236, III and IV parts and article 144, II part, sub-paragraph “H” envisaged by the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Ministry of Internal Affairs has already expressed gratitude towards Azerbaijani colleagues for the effective cooperation during the aforementioned incident.