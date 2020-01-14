First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Khoshbakht Yusifzade on his 90th anniversary

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Today, first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade hits 90. Khoshbakht muallim is a living legend who has written bright pages in the oil annals of Azerbaijan.

As a true Azerbaijani intellectual, he earned sincere love and respect of all our people with his personal qualities, knowledge, rich experience, and scientific and practical activities.

On this remarkable day, I sincerely congratulate Khoshbakht Yusifzade on the occasion of his 90th anniversary and on his receiving "Heydar Aliyev" Order, the highest state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I extend my best wishes to him and wish him the best of health."