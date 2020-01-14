Azerbaijan to build friendship park in Kyrgyzstan

By Azernews





A groundbreaking ceremony has been held in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek for the construction of the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Addressing the ceremony, Kyrgyzstan’s President Jeenbekov said that the opening of the park will take place as part of the official visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

He noted that the agreement on the construction of the park was reached following talks between the heads of two states on the sidelines of the 6th and the 7th Summits of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States held in Cholpon-Ata in 2018 and in Baku in 2019.

Jeenbekov went on saying that these activities testify to the high level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Hidayat Orujov was also attending the ceremony.

The park will occupy the area of 5.5 hectares. Along with other infrastructure, fountains, artificial pools, an outdoor amphitheatre, and playgrounds will also be installed in the park.

Apart from the park, Azerbaijan will also build a secondary school in the Kok-Jar housing estate in Bishkek.

The political, cultural and humanitarian between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have been growing in recent years.

As for economic cooperation, the figures indicate that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan do not fully use the potential of trade and economic cooperation and the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to only $5 million in 2018.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said that Azerbaijan is Kyrgyzstan’s important partner in the Caucasus. He noted that the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan is one of the priorities in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.