CEC: Azerbaijan has created all conditions for candidates to meet voters

By Trend





All the necessary conditions have been created for candidates to meet voters during the pre-election campaign for parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman noted that places have been allocated in all constituencies for candidates to meet their voters and these places meet all the necessary requirements.

"The Central Election Commission has checked these facilities. Outdoor and indoor premises have been allocated in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code. These places are officially announced in print. Candidates can meet with their voters in designated places in an informal atmosphere," Panahov said.