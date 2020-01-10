CEC head appeals to Azerbaijan’s parliamentary candidates over collection of signatures

By Trend





Parliamentary candidates in Azerbaijan should be careful during the collection of signatures, and collect them in accordance with the requirements of the law, head of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 9, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that officials, including members of municipalities, cannot participate in the collection of signatures for the candidate.

“Therefore, the parliamentary candidates should be careful in this matter,” the chairman said.

Earlier, the candidacy of Gabil Mammadov nominated by the 73rd Lankaran City Electoral District wasn’t registered because deputy chairman of the Lankaran municipality participated in the collection of signatures for Mammadov's candidacy.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.








