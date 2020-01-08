TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart

08 January 2020 [15:45] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a passenger plane crash near the city of Tehran," Ilham Aliyev said.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed," the Azerbaijani president added.

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"

