Placement of voter lists on bulletin boards ending in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The placement of voter lists on bulletin boards for familiarization of voters and additional clarifications in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan is nearing end, Trend reports Jan. 5.
In line with the Calendar Plan of Actions and Measures in connection with the holding of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the lists should be posted by precinct election commissions at least 35 days before the election day, that is, until Jan. 5, 2020.