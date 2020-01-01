Azerbaijani House opens in Budapest

By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has opened yet another House of Azerbaijan in Europe – this time in Budapest, Hungary, the committee reported in its website.

During the opening ceremony of the House, participants emphasized that the House is a great gift presented on the eve of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, which shows the state care of the Azerbaijanis who live in Hungary and who waited for establishment of an Azerbaijani house for many years.

Moreover, it was stated that the Azerbaijani houses abroad are a public place for discussions and meetings for all those who love their state and people and respect the national interests of Azerbaijan.

The participation of Hungarians in the event was appreciated as a sign of recognition of Azerbaijani people's close integration into the societies where they live. It was also stressed that the Azerbaijani people uphold traditions of multiculturalism.

The Azerbaijani houses are opened abroad in accordance with the Strategic Roadmap of the State Committee in terms of joint activities, networking of compatriots and their unification around the Azerbaijani ideals.

The event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev, Head of Sector of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Salhat Abbasova, representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Ibrahim Safarli, members of the Coordination Council of Eastern Europe Azerbaijanis, diaspora activists and members of the media attended the ceremony.

It should be noted that this is the third Azerbaijani house opened abroad in the past week. Prior to this, similar opening ceremonies were held in Berlin and Cologne cities of Germany on December 24 and 25 respectively.

Azerbaijani Houses were opened in Spain, Hungary, Italy, Ukraine, Estonia, Belgium, Poland, Georgia during 2019.

It planned to open the "House of Azerbaijan" in eight more countries in 2020.

Currently, there are hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Hungary.

Note that the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary were established on November 27, 1992.

On November 11 in 2014, the strategic partnership agreement was inked between two countries, in addition to an aviation document on restarting direct flights between Budapest and Baku, a scholarship agreement for 200 Azerbaijani students and further agreements on sports, youth and tourism that have been signed to this date.