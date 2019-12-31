TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban counterpart

31 December 2019 [12:00] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Republic of Cuba – the Independence Day that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the people of your country," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this prominent day I wish strong health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba."

