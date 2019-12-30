President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing renovation works in another park in Baku

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the ongoing renovation works in the park at the intersection of Sattar Bahlulzade Street, Ataturk and Ziya Bunyadov avenues in Binagadi district of Baku.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov and head of Binagadi District Executive Authority Elkhan Allahverdiyev informed the head of state of the renovation works carried out in the park.

The park occupies an area of 1,1 hectares. All conditions have been created here for people, as well as children to spend their leisure effectively.

President Ilham Aliyev After viewed the works done in the park and gave relevant instructions and recommendations.







