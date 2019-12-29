Over 5.3 million notifications to be printed over parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The text, form, quantity and rules of producing the notifications to inform voters about the places and time of voting during the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020 in Azerbaijan, have been approved, Trend reports Dec. 28.

The decision on the approval was made Dec. 28 at the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

It was noted that it is planned to print more than 5.3 million notifications for the elections.

Earlier, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said that 1,329 candidates applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Panahov noted that 262 candidates were nominated by 15 political parties, 11 candidates were nominated by initiative groups and 1,056 people are self-nominees.

A total of 20 political parties have been registered for the participation in the elections.