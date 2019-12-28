No Azerbaijanis among victims of plane crash in Almaty

By Trend





So far, there has been no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims in the plane crash in Almaty (Kazakhstan), the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

"According to the report of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, at the moment there is no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims of the plane crash in Almaty," Abdullayeva said.

The Bek Air Fokker-100 airliner was scheduled to fly from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, with 93 passengers and five crew members on board.

When taking off, the liner lost height and crashed into a two-story building. To investigate the incident, a government commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin was created. Fokker-100 flights are suspended in Kazakhstan. Operations of Bek Air are also temporarily suspended.