CEC: Reps of 20 parties registered for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

Twenty political parties have been registered for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year, Trend reports Dec. 26.

A plenipotentiary representative of the Citizen and Development Party was registered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission on Dec. 26.

Previously, authorized representatives of 19 political parties, namely, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Vahdat Party, Party for Democratic Reforms, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party and Modern Musavat Party were registered.