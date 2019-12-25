Iranian delegation coming to Baku

By Trend





Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Abbas Tabesh and several other officials arrive in Baku Dec. 25, a source in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Iranian delegation led by Tabesh also includes, among other members, Governor of Iran’s Ardabil province Akbar Behnamju and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines of Ardabil province Hossein Pir-Moazzen.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other high-ranking officials.

Akbar Behnamju said that the decision to establish a joint industrial park by Azerbaijan and Iran in Parsabad province of Iran will be finalized during the Iranian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan.