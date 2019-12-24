Salome Zourabichvili congratulates Ilham Aliyev

By Trend





Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is a great honor for me to congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday,” Zourabichvili said in her letter. “You lead a country that is both a good friend and a partner of Georgia. The relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are truly exemplary, and I believe that together, we will accomplish many other beneficial steps toward the strengthening of the stability in the region and future advancement.”

“I wish you health, peace, and success for prosperity of your country,” reads the letter.