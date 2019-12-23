TODAY.AZ / Politics

Highest, lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections

23 December 2019 [17:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the 52nd constituency in Guba district and it amounted to 33.9 percent, a source in the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports on December 23.

The lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 was observed in the 37th Nizami (Ganja city) constituency No. 1. There, the voter turnout was 20.1 percent.

As of 15:00, slightly more than 1.3 million people (26.8 percent) out of 4.9 million voters took part in the voting.   

