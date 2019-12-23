Head of Baku Executive Power votes in municipal elections

By Trend





Head of Baku Executive Power Eldar Azizov has voted in the municipal elections, Trend reports on December 23.

Azizov has cast the ballot at the 27th polling station of the Nasimi-Sabail constituency No. 23.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on December 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.