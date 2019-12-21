Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway

By Trend

In accordance with the curriculum and academic program of the Azerbaijan Military Academy (AMA) named after Heydar Aliyev, intensive training of cadets is carried out at the Karaheybat Training Center, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Dec. 20.

In the course of classes conducted in the field conditions, cadets improve their skills in detecting and destroying targets of the imaginary enemy with fire, using various types of weapons and also fulfill other tasks in tactical training and military topography.

Upon completion of the classes, which are held with the aim of improving the training of future officers, the training of cadets will be evaluated according to the results they achieved.