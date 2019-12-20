Elshad Mammadov: Azerbaijan already has stable competitiveness in European markets

By Trend





Azerbaijan is at the stage of modern development, Professor of Azerbaijan State University of Economics Elshad Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov made the remark as part of the video project entitled “PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah”.

“Thanks to the implementation of a well-thought-out policy on the export of natural resources in the oil and gas segment, we are actually witnessing the completion of the full implementation of the infrastructure projects related to natural resources,” said Mammadov.

“This allows us to say that in the energy export segment, which is highly volatile, Azerbaijan has actually achieved its market goals,” the professor added. “Azerbaijan already has quite stable competitiveness in European markets. I would even say that a number of European countries are fighting to buy Azerbaijani export gas.”