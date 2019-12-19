Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected

By Trend

A meeting of the Executive Secretariat of the primary organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been held, Trend reports Dec. 18.

YAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov, making the report of the primary organization for the past period, noted that the activities of primary organizations will be strengthened and their efficiency increased.

Novruzov also said that the party is preparing for the upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections, which will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23, 2019 and Feb. 9, 2020, at a high level.

Then, organizational issues were considered and members of the board of the territorial primary party organization consisting of 15 people were elected. Ramila Badalova was elected as chairperson of the territorial party organization, director of the YAP Office for the Affairs of the Executive Secretariat Mahir Abbasaliyev and editor-in-chief of the Ses newspaper Bahruz Guliyev were elected as Badalova’s deputies.







