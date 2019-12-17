Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

By Trend





The number of political parties that applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year has reached 11, Trend reports Dec. 17.

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission on Dec. 17, authorized representatives of two more political parties were registered – the United Azerbaijan Party and Ana Veten Party.

Previously, authorized representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan and the Great Azerbaijan Party were registered.