Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections

By Trend





An independent media center will be created in the coming days in connection with early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

"Such independent media centers are traditionally created during the parliamentary elections,” Panahov added. “They are cited as an example and are highly appreciated by representatives of the international organizations coming to Azerbaijan."