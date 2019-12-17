Ombudsman urges youth participation in human rights protection in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s newly-elected Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has called for the youth participation in human rights protection in the country.

Aliyeva made the remarks at the event dedicated to the International Human Rights Day that was held jointly with the UN’s Azerbaijan office in Baku.

In her opening remarks, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva urged more dynamic participation of Azerbaijani society’s active young people in the protection of human rights and freedoms.

Ombudsman said that the Presidential Decree of July 8, 2014 approved a project document on the creation of new platforms to support active participation of young people in global political discussions between the Azerbaijan government and the UN Development Programme.

Aliyeva stated that currently, the project has been successfully pursued in such areas as promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recruiting young ambassadors for SDGs, developing youth volunteer participation in preparation of the national reports, expanding volunteering in Azerbaijan and its adaptation to international experience.

Ombudsman emphasized the importance of young peoples’ enlightenment on judicial concepts, development of judicial thinking and culture, noting that this plays a crucial role in ensuring protection of human rights and freedoms.

She underlined the significance of cooperation between government agencies and civil society to provide the rights of various social groups, including minors, persons with disabilities and young people.

In addition, Aliyeva highlighted that judicial reforms conducted by the government, contributed to the improvement of social welfare, development of decent living standards, ensuring citizen satisfaction, providing right to equality in legislative and executive systems, as well as sustainable development.

During the event, the winners of the journalists’ articles competition on "Rights for All!" and children's drawing competition on "Me and my rights" were announced and awarded. The competitions are traditionally organized by Ombudsman on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

This year's children's drawing competition has been presented by more than 350 works of 333 children from Baku and districts, and evaluated by a professional artist.

It should be highlighted that Azerbaijan has been working closely with the UN in human rights protection since the early years of its independence. Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijani government has ratified eight of the nine major international human rights treaties of the organization.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights addressed world on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, saying that "Raising our voices is essential to the creation of a future of peace, justice and sustainable development. And this has been a year of tremendous activism – notably by young people".

So, accordingly, UN announced the 2019 theme - Youth Standing Up for Human Rights.

In 1948, UN General Assembly adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR): a milestone document proclaiming the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.







