CEC: All necessary measures taken for municipal elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





All the corresponding measures have been taken in connection with the municipal elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for December 23, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

Panahov stressed that the necessary work is being carried out to attract citizens to participate in the elections.

“Everything must be done for voters to actively participate in voting process,” the chairman said. “Frankly speaking, voter turnout in municipal elections is lower than during other elections, but I would like this figure to be high."

The chairman added that all the necessary conditions were created in all polling stations for people to vote without any problems.