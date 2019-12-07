TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan’s CEC to start early parliamentary elections process from today

07 December 2019 [15:50] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will start the early parliamentary elections process from today, CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov told Azerbaijan Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

He announced the agenda of today’s CEC meeting.

“The start of the commissions’ work and the time schedule will be officially approved at the meeting. Moreover, working groups will be created to consider appeals. Afterwards, in the case of necessity we will be holding meetings every day,” noted Panahov.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb.9, 2020.

