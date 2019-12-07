Rob Sobhani: Tree planting initiative in Azerbaijan will become model for other countries

By Trend

The tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan has both local and global implications, Rob Sobhani, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings told Trend.

He was commenting on the campaign of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

“Locally, this initiative of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva provides Azerbaijan and its citizens with green spaces and cleans the environment. This contributes directly to the health of Azerbaijani citizens. Globally, it contributes to resolving the problem with climate change and carbon emissions, which is now one of the most important challenges facing the human race. As you know, the earth's temperature is rising and we are witnessing melting of glaciers and a rise in sea levels. This warming of the planet has very dangerous consequences such as famine, poverty and loss of lives. Planting trees is one of the most immediate and impactful ways to capture carbon emissions,” noted the expert.

Sobhani pointed out that this planting initiative to commemorate the 650th anniversary of Nasimi will no doubt become a model for other countries.

“The people of Azerbaijan should be proud of their First Vice-President, because Mehriban Aliyeva is not only showing leadership on an issue of global importance, but she is also putting Azerbaijan at the center of solution to the climate change,” he concluded.

A tree planting campaign was held on December 6, 2019 as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures participated in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees were planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.