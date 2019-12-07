Mogherini: EU doesn’t recognize constitutional framework within which so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend

The European Union (EU) doesn’t recognize constitutional and legal framework within which so-called “elections” are being held in Nagorno-Karabakh, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, Trend reports.

The remarks came as a response to a question of European Parliament member from Bulgaria Ilhan Kyuchyuk about the so-called “elections” held in September this year in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

The Eastern Partnership Summit declarations clearly state that the European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all its partners, including Azerbaijan, said Mogherini, whose mission as the EU High Representative has ended since December 1.

Likewise, the European Union does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which so-called “elections” are being held in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the statement.

“Such procedures cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or impact the negotiation process. The EU continues to support the efforts of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Group Co-Chairs toward the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including through the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus,” said Mogherini.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.