Azerbaijan to hold parliamentary elections on February 9

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the dissolution of the parliament and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections.

According to the order, the 5th convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament has been dissolved, and early elections to the parliament have been scheduled for February 9, 2020.

The president’s order follows the Constitutional Court’s December 4 ruling that the parliament’s dissolution was in line with the country’s constitution.

On December 2, the parliament asked the president to dissolve it and to reschedule early elections. The parliament’s decision to dissolve itself was initiated by the ruling YAP party during the parliament’s session on November 28.

On November 28, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) recommended that the parliament appeal to president Ilham Aliyev with a request to dissolve itself.

The proposal to dissolve the parliament and call for early elections is aimed at supporting the recent personnel reforms implemented by the Azerbaijani president.







