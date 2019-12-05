TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

05 December 2019 [10:46] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Thailand."

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/188902.html

Print version

Views: 107

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also