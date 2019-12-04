04.12.2019
15:50
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
President Ilham Aliyev receives Sec.-Gen. of Int’l Telecommunication Union
04 December 2019 [10:22] -
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao.
http://www.today.az/news/politics/188869.html
