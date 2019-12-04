TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev receives Sec.-Gen. of Int’l Telecommunication Union

04 December 2019 [10:22] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao.










URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/188869.html

Print version

Views: 169

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also