Senior official: Azerbaijan, Slovakia have large potential for cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov has said that his country and Slovakia have considerable potential for cooperation in tourism, trade and energy.

Hasanov made this remark during the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku on November 28, local media reported.

Hasanov stressed the importance of opening the Slovak embassy in Azerbaijan in terms of developing cooperation. He said that the Azerbaijani side is ready to render necessary support for the effective functioning of the embassy.

He said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Slovakia, noting that the relations are developing well and mutual visits also contribute to this.

“We have created the legal framework for this development. There is a considerable potential for further development of relations in various spheres, such as trade, energy and tourism, but for this, the legal framework must be expanded," he said.

In turn, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak noted that the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy will serve to strengthen the relations with Azerbaijan.

“I expect more intensive cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of mutual interest. The opening ceremony of the embassy will strengthen relations with Azerbaijan. We knew Azerbaijan’s potential and therefore, we decided to open a representative office here. We have many spheres for cooperation, infrastructure, railways, tourism and so on,” Lajcak said.

Note that Slovakia’s embassy in Baku started operating on October 1. In Slovakia, Azerbaijan is represented by the Honorary Consul with residence in Bratislava.

Presently there are 11 Slovak companies operating in Azerbaijan, which are engaged in trade, construction and transport.

According to the State Customs Committee’s data, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $30.2 million in 2018. This indicator was $23.1 million in 2017. Almost the entire amount of trade with this country fell on the import of Slovak products. Priority areas for cooperation between the two countries are alternative energy, automotive, chemical and mining.