13 political parties to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

This year, 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports November 30.

“About a third of the candidates registered and participating in the elections are members of political parties,” the chairman noted. “I think that activity of political parties in the elections is a very good indicator.”

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on December 23, 2019.

The last municipal elections were held in the country on Decemeber 23, 2014.

