Azerbaijan, Germany have long-standing relations - ambassador

Azerbaijan-Germany relations have a long economic history, Germany’s Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend reports from the event.

Manig noted that the Azerbaijani-German relations don’t originate from the moment of restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991.

“Germany’s professional consular institution operated in Baku in the second half of the 19th century, in the late 1890s,” the ambassador said. “Later, the office of the consular institution was created, and all this was the result of the already existing strong economic relations between the two peoples.”

“Immigrants from southwestern Germany who arrived in Azerbaijan more than 200 years ago settled here for economic reasons to see and find new economic opportunities and earn a living,” Manig added. “Today we see the opposite. Times are changing and there are many Azerbaijanis who want to go to Germany to study and work there.”

“Thanks to the developed economic relations between our governments, there is an opportunity to carry out this process in a more accessible and faster way,” the ambassador said.

In this regard, the training program for managers is simply logical consequence of the multifaceted exclusive relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, Manig noted.