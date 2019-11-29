Congress of Azerbaijan-Israel Int'l Association held in Tel Aviv

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third congress of "Aziz" Azerbaijan-Israel International Association has been solemnly held in Tel Aviv.

The congress was attended by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Member of Parliament Rauf Aliyev, Senior Advisor of the Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Matanat Vagiyeva, deputy of Knesset Mark Ifraimov, member of the General council of the Eurasian Jewish Congress Matvey Elizarov, representative of the Guba District Executive Power for the "Red" Settlement Pisah Isakov and representatives of other state bodies.

In her remarks, board member of "AzIz" Azerbaijan-Israel International Association, director of the Azerbaijan Cultural House Yegana Salman stressed that 105 delegates from 26 countries were registered for the congress.

She also provided insight into the work done by the organization over the year.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov briefed the participants on the activities of the organization headed by him and spoke about future projects and plans.

Deputy of Azerbaijani Parliament Rauf Aliyev and MP of Knesset Mark Ifraimov addressed the event.

The speakers spoke about the high level development of cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel, intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary relations. They stressed the importance of joint activities of the diaspora organizations.

The congress elected Lev Spivak as chairman of the organization by a majority of votes.

The event was followed by spectacular concert. Sevgi Folk Ensemble brilliantly performed Azerbaijani instrumental works. The ensemble included Mark Agarunov, Salman Rabaev, Yakov Semenduev, Rustam Yunaev, Gennady Binaev and Ishay Sasonov.

Next, the romance "Road to Happiness" composed by Tamara Ibrahimova to the verses of the famous Israeli journalist Victoria Dolinsky sounded at the concert. The work performed by opera soloist Camellia Ioffe left no one indifferent.

Moreover, the opera singer delighted the audience with the works of Azerbaijani classics.

Famous singers Efraim Yukhaev, Liora Safanova and Farid Alony performed popular Azerbaijani pop songs, while Konstantin Kalinin thrilled the audience with a song dedicated to the great national singer Muslim Magomayev.

"Rhythms of the Caucasus" dance ensemble from the city of Sderot also took part in the concert.

The ensemble performed two dances, one of which was the traditional "Lezginka" under the direction of the choreographer Vasily Mushailov.







