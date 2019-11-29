Modern Azerbaijan needs adequate and actually working parliament

By Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-chief of Day.Az, specially for Trend news agency

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament plan to make an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev with a request to dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.

The outgoing year was a year of large-scale reforms carried out in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The year ends and the dynamics of the reforms is only accelerating: the changes cover a wide variety of spheres of social life. The ongoing transformations represent a very important process, and for their maximum effectiveness it is imperative to synchronize the work of all state structures. Of course, this also applies to the legislative branch: the election cycle should be adapted to the developments taking place in the country and the Azerbaijani parliament should become adequate and be able to function in a new rhythm.

The renewal of the Azerbaijani Parliament is just what is wanted by the Azerbaijani people who do not need ineffective, sometimes incompetent officials and MPs. Azerbaijan and voters need effective, energetic politicians who will be fully engaged in supporting reforms of President Ilham Aliyev.

An extraordinary meeting of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party was held on Nov.28. During the meeting, the MPs, representing the party in the parliament, were recommended to put forward an initiative on dissolving the parliament. The large-scale human resources reforms that are being carried out in the country could not but affect the parliament - a body that also needs to be renewed.

The year of 2019, which is about to end, was not just a year of reforms, but a year that irrevocably changed the political and economic agenda in Azerbaijan. Unprecedented social decisions were made, the minimum wages, pensions and benefits were increased several times, the country's transition to a new development model — a socially oriented economy — was announced.

Social reforms were followed by large-scale personnel shifts. Novruz Mammadov, who served as prime minister, resigned, and Ali Asadov replaced him. Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev was replaced by Samir Nuriyev. It is worth mentioning another important change: the head of state significantly expanded the country's Ministry of Economy, and Tax Minister Mikayil Jabbarov became head of this combined superstructure, while former Minister Shahin Mustafayev was appointed deputy prime minister in the government. Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev also replaced the heads of power of several districts.

Personnel reforms by Ilham Aliyev became not only an important stage for deepening the reforms, but also a very important signal for officials at all levels. These reforms are dictated by the objective necessity and significance of the goals set for the government. An official, no matter how experienced, must first of all be up to the challenges.

Over the past few years, President Ilham Aliyev has greatly renewed the country's government, which is fulfilling the reforms initiated by the head of state. This policy of the president has already brought results literally in all spheres in which the newly appointed ministers were involved. Success and positive transformations have been observed.

Everyone must understand that no one is exempt from responsibility for the fulfillment of assigned tasks despite the past merits. The president’s high trust is also a high responsibility. Clear tasks are set for the officials and they must be fulfilled.

The primary tasks are further strengthening of economic reforms and the development of Azerbaijan, improvement of the welfare of Azerbaijani citizens. The reforms pursue this goal.

Modern Azerbaijan needs a modern parliament

The news about the dissolution of the Azerbaijani parliament appeared against the background of whole abovementioned situation. The legislative body is one of the most important ones in the country. The Azerbaijani parliament has been endowed with broad powers and duties. Can the reforms be successful if they are fragmented?

Of course they cannot. It is quite obvious that the reforms should have affected the parliament as well. Moreover, there is a vital need for the reforms in the Azerbaijani parliament. Frankly speaking, the Azerbaijani parliament often does not work promptly and it is excessively inactive. It did not keep pace with the dynamics of the country's development, the ongoing transformations.

President Aliyev pursues a policy of renewing the managerial personnel. The statement has been repeatedly made that the country needs competent managers, full of strength and desire to work to be able to adequately and promptly respond to the modern challenges.

People who voted for some MPs are unlikely to be able to recall their names after four years following the recent parliamentary election because these MPs are very inactive.

It happened that some of them were mentioned by media representatives after they made ridiculous and even incompetent statements, rather than in connection with some important initiatives or proposals.

The Azerbaijani parliament in its current composition is ineffective, sluggish and many MPs are inactive. In any case, there is no positive contribution of the Azerbaijani parliament to the reforms being carried out by the president.

Society’s request

Azerbaijani citizens with great enthusiasm perceived the reforms of President Aliyev, the personnel changes which he carried out. The results of a survey recently conducted by the Center for Strategic Studies showed that the population’s faith in the reforms carried out by the president is at the highest level. Some 87.6 percent of respondents support the president’s reforms and consider them important.

In general, 83.7 percent of respondents think that the personnel and structural reforms being carried out by the president meet their expectations. The fact that during the personnel changes the preference is given to young people fully meets the expectations of people.

Some 86.9 percent of respondents support the president’s corresponding approach. The opinions of 88 percent of respondents testify to the reliable unity between the Azerbaijani leader and people.

The figures show that a clear request has been formed in the Azerbaijani society for continuing and strengthening personnel reforms. People need MPs who will support voters, raise urgent issues, help the state solve them and voice important initiatives for the common benefit. That is why the ruling party voiced an initiative on the need to dissolve the parliament.

Modern Azerbaijan needs an adequately modern parliament. This is the society’s request and this is required for the further development of our country.