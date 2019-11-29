TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's ReAl party to take part in early parliamentary elections

29 November 2019 [13:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The leader of Azerbaijan's ReAl (Republican Alternative) party, Ilgar Mammadov, announced at a press conference on Nov. 28 that the party will take part in early parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

Ilgar Mammadov called on all opposition forces to follow this example and take part in parliamentary elections.

At a meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), on Nov. 28, MPs representing the party in the parliament were recommended to put forward the initiative to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament.

