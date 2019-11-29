Siyavush Novruzov: Date of parliamentary elections is set by Azerbaijani president

By Trend





After the powers of the new Azerbaijani parliament enter into force, the powers of the old one are considered expired, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on public associations and religious structures Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

The deputy executive secretary said that this has been stipulated in the Azerbaijani constitution.

While answering the question about the date of the next parliamentary election, Novruzov pointed out that the date of the next parliamentary election is set by Azerbaijani president.